CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Beltline early Friday morning.

Officers responded at around 4:20 a.m. for reports a Volkswagen sedan had driven into the Ford Nelson law firm located on the corner of 10th Avenue and Sixth Street S.W.

The vehicle's airbags did not deploy but police say two people inside the vehicle remarkably fled the area on foot.

The CPS canine unit was deployed to search for the driver and passenger.

CTV cameras captured paramedics treating a patient after an ambulance stopped near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street S.W. EMS officials confirm one man was transported to hospital in stable condition.

As of 6:30 a.m., the other occupant of the vehicle remains unaccounted for.

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined and investigators have been unable to confirm if alcohol or drugs played factors.

Building owner Peter Cohos says he was shocked to see the damage once he arrived on scene.

"We’ve been in real estate for 35 years so I’ve seen lots of incidents, but I’ve never seen a car drive into a building like this," said Cohos.

"My first question when I got here was to ask the police if anyone got injured and the next issue is how is the structural integrity of the building to make sure it is safe to occupy because there are other tenants in the building."

Firefighters and police officers have taped off an area around the building to allow traffic to continue to flow on both 10th Avenue and Sixth Street until the vehicle can be towed.