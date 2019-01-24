A Calgary man is facing fraud and identity theft charges in connection to an investigation involving the seizure of a shipment of counterfeit holographic stickers by border services agents last year.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers intercepted a shipment from China in September of 2018 that contained over 3000 counterfeit holographic stickers.

It’s believed the stickers were to be used on Canadian and American resident cards and the shipment was turned over to Calgary police.

Police arrested a man in connection to the case on December 29, 2018 and say he was initially suspected of using the bogus stickers to produce fake dentity documents.

Investigators found evidence of fraudulent identity document production while executing a search warrant on a storage locker in the 5000 block of 77 Avenue S.E.

Police say the investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly created and used false identities to avoid warrants for his arrest.

Garrit Glen English-Schleiermacher is charged with:

Utter forged document

Fraud over $5,000

Obtain credit by false pretences

Identity fraud

Possession of forgery instruments

Possess a government stamp

Possess identity document

Breach of recognizance

He was also wanted on 21 outstanding warrants for unrelated offences.

Police are hoping anyone with information on additional identity theft or fraud offences involving the accused will come forward and have released an image of English-Schleiermacher.

Investigators are reminding people not to carry their birth certificate or Social Insurance card with them and to keep them in a secure location.

Anyone who suspects that their identity has been compromised is encouraged to contact their financial institution immediately and then report the incident to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org