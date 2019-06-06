

CTV News Calgary





One person suffered minor injuries in a Thursday evening crash on Deerfoot Trail near Deerfoot Meadows but the collision prompted significant delays to southbound traffic.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when a semi hauling a load of vehicles T-boned a sedan at a location south of the Glenmore Trail interchange.

Members of the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene and one person was transported by ambulance to hospital with injuries that are considered minor.

Southbound Deerfoot Trail was reduced to a single lane at the crash site during the emergency response. Traffic was backed up across the Calf Robe Bridge to the Peigan Trail overpass.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

With files from CTV's Vasco Maria