Semi driver in Trans-Canada Highway crash ran red light: Medicine Hat police

Charges are pending against the driver of a semi tractor-trailer following a Saturday morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Medicine Hat that sent one man to hospital.

The driver of the rig from Manitoba was travelling eastbound on the highway at around 7:30 a.m. when, according to Medicine Hat Police Service officials, he drove through a red light at the Seventh Street S.W. intersection and crashed into the driver's side of a northbound Kia Seltos.

The driver of the Seltos, a 46-year-old Medicine Hat man, was taken by ambulance to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

There is no word on any injuries to the driver of the semi and police have not released the driver's age or gender.

The MHPS traffic unit is leading the investigation into the crash.