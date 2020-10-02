CALGARY -- A semi driver was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being struck by another semi on Highway 1 near Deadman's Flats on Friday morning.

Canmore RCMP say the incident happened about 9:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1.

A 53-year-old man was found in the ditch, near his tractor-trailer unit, which was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

"Investigation revealed that the male had been out checking on his trailer when he was struck by another eastbound tractor-trailer unit, causing him to be thrown into the ditch," police said in a release.

"The male subject was transported to hospital and was treated for fairly minor injuries and released shortly afterward."

The second semi is described as black and grey in colour and it was transporting a sea-can on the trailer. Police said the second driver may not know he struck the other man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.