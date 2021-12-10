Semi flips on eastbound Glenmore Trail at 52nd Street S.E., Friday afternoon traffic impacted
A semi ended up on its side at Glenmore Trail and 52nd Street S.E.
Traffic is snarled along eastbound Glenmore Trail at 52nd Street S.E. after a semi flipped onto its side Friday afternoon, sending the driver to hospital suffering minor injuries.
The eastbound ramp from northbound 52nd Street S.E. is closed and multiple lanes of traffic are blocked. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
