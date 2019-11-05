Road conditions around southern Alberta worsened Tuesday afternoon, causing a variety of incidents both in Calgary and in areas around southern Alberta.

Around 3:45 p.m., a semi truck heading southbound on Highway 2 was spotted flipped on its side.

Heads up heading south. Semi has flipped SB Highway 2 near the Okotoks overpass! ~Reap — CJAY 92 (@CJAY92) November 5, 2019

There was no information available about whether there were injuries or traffic being re-routed.

Elsewhere, the Bassano RCMP issued an advisory warning motorists to avoid travel on Highway 1 between Bassano and Brooks, where they said icy road conditions have contributed to to at least four vehicles going into the ditch along that stretch of road.

The forecast was for periods of snow ending late Tuesday, with approximately 5 cm forecast to fall in the Calgary area. North winds around 30 km/h gusting to 50 were expected, becoming light early in the evening.

The temperature is expected to dip to -13, with a windchill near -19.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning, before the skies clear.

This is a developing story.