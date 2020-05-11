CALGARY -- Police are on scene of a single vehicle crash involving a semi-truck near Chinook.

It happened on Highway 9 and Range Road 80, three kilometres west of Chinook. The semi was driving east when it rolled.

The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was the only person involved in the crash.

The east and west lanes on Highway 9 were blocked while police investigated, but officials said they should be open by 10 p.m. on Monday.

Chinook is about 286 kilometres northeast of Calgary.