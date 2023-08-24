Semi rolls over on Highway 2 south

A semi rolled over on Highway 2 south late Thursday afternoon.

RCMP officers from High River, Turner Valley, Claresholm and Okotoks, Alta., detachment are on scene at Highway 2 near Highway 543 north of High River.

One lane southbound is open, so traffic is getting through but slowly.

Police said the semi was hauling vehicles when it flipped.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.