CALGARY -- A semi tractor caught fire Friday, which then spread to a shipping warehouse in southeast Calgary

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Friday, at 5600 61st Ave S.E. in the Foothills Industrial Park.

After the fire spread from the semi-tractor to the outside of the building, fire crews on scene were able to knock it down before the fire penetrated to the inside of the warehouse.

25 fighters were on scene, and were able to limit the damage to the semi-tractor, which was destroyed, and to heavy smoke on the exterior of the industrial warehouse.

Everyone was evacuated from the warehouse.

The incident has produced challenging road conditions in the area. Motorists in the area are asked to exercise caution.

This is a developing story...