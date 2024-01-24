Semi-truck, minivan collide east of Airdrie, Alta.

Mounties have shut down a stretch of Highway 567 east of Airdrie, Alta., after a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Airdrie Rural RCMP say the crash, between a semi-truck and a minivan, happened around 2 p.m.

Highway 567 is closed to traffic in both directions near Range Road 283.

RCMP say detours have been set up.

Further details were not available at the time of this writing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available…