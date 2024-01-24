CALGARY
Calgary

    • Semi-truck, minivan collide east of Airdrie, Alta.

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Share

    Mounties have shut down a stretch of Highway 567 east of Airdrie, Alta., after a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon.

    Airdrie Rural RCMP say the crash, between a semi-truck and a minivan, happened around 2 p.m.

    Highway 567 is closed to traffic in both directions near Range Road 283.

    RCMP say detours have been set up.

    Further details were not available at the time of this writing.

    This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News