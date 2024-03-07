Semi-trucks crash near Olds, killing Red Deer man

RCMP are investigating a deadly crash between two semi-trucks near Olds, Alta.

The collision happened just before midnight on Wednesday on Highway 791 and Highway 27.

Investigators believe a southbound semi failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a westbound semi.

The driver and lone occupant of the southbound vehicle, a 50-year-old Red Deer man, died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on scene by EMS.

The crash caused the area to be closed for several hours.

"(We) wish to extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased," Alberta RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The Town of Olds is located roughly 50 kilometres south of Red Deer, and 130 kilometres north of Calgary.