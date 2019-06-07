Senators in Ottawa have voted to move forward with a bill that would stop large oil tankers from carrying and unloading along the coast of British Columbia.

Bill C-48 was saved Thursday night when senators rejected the adoption of a report that would have effectively killed it.

In a 53-38 vote, the ‘Moratorium on Oil Tankers in B.C. Waters’ report was rejected, which means the bill will now go to a third reading.

If the bill is passed, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said his province will launch an immediate constitutional challenge.

In a statement on Facebook, he said the Government of Alberta is deeply disappointed the Senate rejected the moratorium report and moved forward with Bill C-48.

“I urge the Senate to reconsider the negative impacts this bill will have on national unity at debate on third reading,” the statement read.

“Should C-48 be passed into law, Alberta will launch an immediate constitutional challenge.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi also expresses his discontent on Twitter.

“The Senate is failing to take the advice of the Transport Committee and continuing with a bill that directly discriminates against our city,” read Nenshi’s post.

“Bill C-48 must be reconsidered and we will not be silent until it is.”

Also on Thursday, senators adopted a heavily-amended version of the contentious natural resources bill, C-69, which will head back to the House of Commons for review.

More than 180 amendments have been made to Bill C-69. The piece of legislation would overhaul Canada’s assessment of major energy projects.

The Trudeau government now has to decide which of those amendments it will accept. It’s an effort to fulfill a 2015 campaign promise to fix Conservative-era assessment legislation the Liberals say created a broken system that blocked public participation and negates environmental concerns.

Environmental groups felt Bill C-69 originally delivered some balance between the environment and the economy as the country makes its way through a transition to a greener, cleaner energy sector.

Oil industry executives decried it as a bill that would prevent any new major energy projects from ever being built while Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill is a nightmare for national unity.Tanker