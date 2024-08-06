CALGARY
Calgary

    • Senators sign Yakemchuk to three-year, entry-level deal

    Carter Yakemchuk puts on a jersey after being selected by the Ottawa Senators during the first round of the NHL hockey draft on June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) Carter Yakemchuk puts on a jersey after being selected by the Ottawa Senators during the first round of the NHL hockey draft on June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
    Share

    Defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, selected seventh overall in June's NHL entry draft in Las Vegas, has signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

    Steve Staios, the Senators' president of hockey operations and general manager, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday.

    The 18-year-old Yakemchuk spent the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen and established major junior career highs in goals (30), assists (41), points (71) and penalty minutes (120). He also ranked second among Hitmen players in scoring.

    “Carter has a bright future ahead of him,” said Staios. “He’s an offensively-gifted defenceman who’s competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot.

    "With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defence corps for many years to come.”

    A native of Fort McMurray, Alta., the six-foot-three, 201-pound Yakemchuk recently attended Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Showcase ahead of the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

    --

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News