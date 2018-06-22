The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to identify a woman who robbed an 88-year-old man in the parking lot of a northeast casino.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, an 88-year-old man left Casino Calgary, in the 1400 block of Meridian Road N.E., and entered his car. Police say a woman approached the man’s vehicle and attempted to sell him some jewelry. The senior refused the offer and the woman allegedly reached into the car and attacked the man.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the victim but, according to police, it was ‘a large sum of money’.

The extent of the injuries to the senior, if any, has not been confirmed.

Police describe the suspect as:

A woman with a large build

Nearly 183 cm (6’) tall

Having black hair

Investigators believe the woman may have been accompanied by a man.

Surveillance camera stills of the two persons of interest have been released to the public. Anyone who recognizes either the man or the woman, or has information pertaining to the assault and robbery, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.