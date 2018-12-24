A man believed to be in his 70’s did not survive a Christmas Eve fire at a home in the northeast.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Maidstone Drive Northeast shortly before 1:30 a.m. where they encountered heavy smoke and flames pouring from a home.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the blaze. An unconscious man was located inside the home. Calgary Fire Department members performed CPR on the man prior to the arrival of a paramedic crew but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to neighbours, the deceased is a man in his 70’s who lived alone in the home.

“It’s a big shock,” said Shirley Carfantan, who lives on the street and says she knew the man well. “I still can’t believe that it’s actually happened.”

“I knew him as Bob. He was a really nice guy. He was in his late 70’s.”

Carla Pringle lives nearby and was saddened to learn of the loss of her friend who she says was struggling with addiction. “I was one of the people who tried to get him into rehab and get him out doing things,” said Pringle.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. "We have investigators on scene who are looking to determine the exact cause origin and cause of this fire," said Carol Henke, CFD Public Information Officer. "We do believe that the fire started in the living room area and, at this time, it doesn't appear that there were working smoke alarms in the home."

Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the morning to monitor hotspots.

With files from CTV's Mark Villani