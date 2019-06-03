A section of the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed to traffic northwest of the City of Brooks following a fatal crash.

RCMP officials confirm a southbound pickup truck and an eastbound SUV collided at the intersection of the highway and Range Road 150, a location approximately four kilometres outside Brooks, at approximately 5 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 72-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene.,

A passenger in the SUV and the driver of the pickup truck were both transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

RCMP began opening the highway shortly after 10:00 p.m. The investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.