Senior dies in hospital days after crash near Calgary airport

The Calgary Police Service confirms a woman in her 90s has died in hospital from injuries she suffered in a crash last week in the city's northeast.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Aero Drive and Aero Gate N.E., west of YYC Calgary International Airport, around 6 p.m. on March 31.

According to police officials, a southbound car struck the passenger side of an SUV that was turning from northbound Aero Drive to westbound Aero Gate.

The woman in the front passenger seat of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. She died in hospital on Tuesday.

The drivers of the car and the SUV, both men in their 60s, were not seriously hurt.

Investigators do not believe excess speed or impairment contributed to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.