Senior found safe after going missing for the second time in as many days
Kenneth Moon, 70, was reported missing Monday for the second time in as many days.
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:03AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:48AM MDT
CALGARY — A senior who was reported missing twice in two days has once again been found safe.
Kenneth Ross Moon, 70, was reported missing on Sunday, but officers were able to locate him Monday morning.
He was reported missing once again on Monday morning.
Police said on Tuesday Moon had been located by a concerned citizen.
No other information was released.