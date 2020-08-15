CALGARY -- The search is on for a suspect with a prosthetic leg following a Saturday morning assault at a northwest CTrain station that left an elderly man with severe head injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the Sunnyside LRT station at around 9 a.m. following reports of an attack.

According to police, a senior was attacked and knocked to the concrete platform. The victim suffered severe injuries to his head.

EMS officials confirm an 80-year-old man was transported by ambulance from the station to the Foothills Medical Centre.

The assailant fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation into the assault. Police have not released surveillance images of the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

An Indigenous man

Having a prosthetic leg below his left knee

Believed to be in his 30s

Having short hair

At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing a red T-shirt, white shorts and white running shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.