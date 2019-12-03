Senior injured in rollover crash east of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 9:39AM MST
A woman in her 70s was transported to hospital early Tuesday after a rollover crash in Wheatland County.
CALGARY -- STARS Air Ambulance was used to transport a 70-year-old woman to Foothills hospital early Tuesday after a rollover crash in Wheatland County.
Emergency crews were called to Township Road 232 and Rural Road 250, east of Calgary, just before 5:30 a.m.
Members of the Strathmore Fire Department responded along with EMS.
No other details are available at this time.