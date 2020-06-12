Advertisement
Senior located after leaving Millrise care facility Thursday night
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 7:00AM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 12, 2020 7:47AM MDT
71-year-old Linda Isaac left the Millrise Seniors Village Thursday night and was located the following morning (CPS)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public after a missing 71-year-old woman was located Friday morning
According to police, 71-year-old Linda Isaac was seen leaving the Millrise Seniors Village in the 14900 block of Fifth Street S.W. at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Isaac suffers from a medical condition and there were concerns for her welfare.
CPS officials confirmed Friday morning that Isaac had been found.
