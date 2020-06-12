CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public after a missing 71-year-old woman was located Friday morning

According to police, 71-year-old Linda Isaac was seen leaving the Millrise Seniors Village in the 14900 block of Fifth Street S.W. at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Isaac suffers from a medical condition and there were concerns for her welfare.

CPS officials confirmed Friday morning that Isaac had been found.