Senior missing after departing Pincher Creek for the Okanagan
Bill Skelly was last seen June 24 (Pincher Creek RCMP)
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:14PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:36PM MDT
Members of the Pincher Creek RCMP detachment are asking for help from the public as the search continues for an 86-year-old man who hasn't been heard from in three days.
According to RCMP, William 'Bill' Skelly departed Pincher Creek on Monday, June 24 with plans to visit his daughter in Okanagan Falls, B.C. He never arrived at his destination.
He was driving a black, 2013 Dodge Dart with Alberta Veterans licence plate VBM68.
Skelly is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Weighing roughly 95 kg
- Approximately 178 cm tall
- Having hazel eyes and gray hair
Anyone who encounters Skelly or the Dodge Dart is asked to contact the Pincher Creek RCMP detachment at 403-627-6010 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.