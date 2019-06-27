Members of the Pincher Creek RCMP detachment are asking for help from the public as the search continues for an 86-year-old man who hasn't been heard from in three days.

According to RCMP, William 'Bill' Skelly departed Pincher Creek on Monday, June 24 with plans to visit his daughter in Okanagan Falls, B.C. He never arrived at his destination.

He was driving a black, 2013 Dodge Dart with Alberta Veterans licence plate VBM68.

Skelly is described as:

A Caucasian male

Weighing roughly 95 kg

Approximately 178 cm tall

Having hazel eyes and gray hair

Anyone who encounters Skelly or the Dodge Dart is asked to contact the Pincher Creek RCMP detachment at 403-627-6010 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.