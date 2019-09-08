Senior, missing since Saturday, found safe in northwest Calgary
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 11:15AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2019 11:27AM MDT
Calgary police say an elderly woman, missing since Saturday morning, has been located safe and in good health.
Authorities were alerted to the disappearance of the woman on September 7 and said there was concern for her safety given a medical condition.
Numerous police units, including HAWCS, were used on Saturday in an effort to find her, but they were unsuccessful.
On Sunday morning, police announced she had been found safe.