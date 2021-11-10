Senior overdue from her hike rescued from Lake Louise

CALGARY -

Parks Canada says a 73-year-old woman who was overdue from a hike near Lake Louise this week has been rescued.

The woman was hiking in the Pipestone River area at the time.

Officials with Parks Canada were alerted to the fact she hadn't returned home but were, on Tuesday at around 1 a.m., able to find her with the help of a search dog.

She was safe and uninjured.

"She was well prepared with adequate clothing and equipment but had gotten off route and become lost," Parks Canada told CTV News.

Visitor safety specialists spent the night with the woman in a tent and were evacuated by helicopter on Wednesday morning.

Parks Canada is using the incident as an opportunity to remind people to be prepared when venturing out on hiking trails.

"With limited daylight, it is important to set a turn around time so that trips can be completed before dark," Parks Canada said.

"Snow-covered trails can make route finding more difficult."

To make sure you don't find yourself in a dangerous situation, it's advised you study your route descriptions carefully.

"Always carry a map and compass or GPS and know where you are on your route at all times," Parks Canada said. "Carrying a headlamp during the shortest days of the year should also be considered essential."

Parks Canada also encourages hikers to consider bringing a satellite communications device like an InReach or SPOT when travelling outside of cell reception.

"These devices can be used to call for help when needed."