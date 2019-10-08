CALGARY — Police are asking for help from the public to find a senior who was reported missing for the second time Monday, hours after officers located him.

Kenneth Ross Moon, 70, was reported missing on Sunday, but officers were able to locate him Monday morning.

He was reported missing once again on Monday morning.

He was last seen about 11:45 a.m. Monday walking toward downtown from the 2200 block of 2nd Street S.W.

Police say Moon suffers from a medical condition and they are concerned about his wellbeing.

He is described as:

White

179 centimetres (five-foot-nine)

77 kilograms (170 pounds)

Medium build

Long grey hair and a grey beard

Moon was last seen wearing black pants a black jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.