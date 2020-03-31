Senior stabbed in suspected domestic assault at northwest home
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:40AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:59AM MDT
An EMS vehicle near the entrance to Story Book Village on Monday night after a senior was stabbed
CALGARY -- A 70-year-old man was transported to hospital in serious condition following a Monday night stabbing in a northwest neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to a location on Storybook Gardens N.W., in the community of Ranchlands, at around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.
A senior suffering from a stab wound was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.
One person — believed to be related to the victim — was taken into custody.
The investigation into the incident, which is believed to be of a domestic nature, is ongoing.