CALGARY -- A 70-year-old man was transported to hospital in serious condition following a Monday night stabbing in a northwest neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Storybook Gardens N.W., in the community of Ranchlands, at around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.

A senior suffering from a stab wound was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

One person — believed to be related to the victim — was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident, which is believed to be of a domestic nature, is ongoing.