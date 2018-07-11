An 82-year-old woman remains in hospital in serious but stable condition following a Tuesday afternoon encounter with a small car.

According to police, the senior was walking through a parking lot in the 5300 block of 1 Street Southwest at approximately 2:00 p.m. when a taxi, a 2017 Toyota Prius, reversed from a stall and nudged the woman.

The impact of the collision toppled the woman and her head struck the ground. The senior was transported by ambulance to hospital. The driver of the taxi, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.

Police have ruled out speed and alcohol as contributing factors and the investigation into the collision continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.