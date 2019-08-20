A man in his 80s was transported to hospital in life threatening condition after being hit by a five-ton truck in the Beltline.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 13th Avenue and 4th Street Southwest, near the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre, shortly before 10 a.m. following reports of a collision.

A pedestrian, a man in his 80s, had been struck by a commercial truck and was suffering from a head injury. EMS transported the senior to the Foothills Medical Centre.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit continues to investigate the collision. A section of 4th Street has been closed to traffic.