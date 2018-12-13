RCMP members in Alberta and British Columbia are asking for tips from the public as they continue to search for a 71-year-old man who remains unaccounted for.

Melvin Bailey left the Piper Creek Lodge retirement home in Red Deer on Wednesday morning and drove to British Columbia. Investigators have confirmed Bailey did arrive in Sicamous but he has not been seen or heard from since. RCMP believe Bailey departed the Shuswap region heading east with plans to return to Alberta.

The senior, who suffers from dementia and may become confused by his surroundings, is described as:

Approximately 173 cm (5’8”) tall

Weighing roughly 100 kg (220 lbs)

Having gray hair and blue eyes

The vehicle Bailey was driving is described as:

A 1997 Chevrolet truck (model unknown)

White

Having Alberta licence plate BVF 3096

Anyone who has encountered Bailey or has seen the vehicle is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575