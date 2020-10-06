CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public with their effort to locate a 76-year-old man missing since Monday night.

Thomas Kelly Cahoon, who has dementia, was last seen driving from his home in the northwest neighbourhood of Varsity at around 8 p.m.

Cahoon is described as:

183 cm (6') tall

Weighing 82 kg (180 lbs)

Having a slim build

Having grey hair and blue eyes

As of Monday night, Cahoon was wearing a navy blue polo shirt and black jeans. According to police, Cahoon will only respond to Kelly, not Thomas.

The senior was driving a silver Pontiac Grand Am with Alberta licence plate FGY 361.

Anyone who encounters Cahoon or the Pontiac Grand Am is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.