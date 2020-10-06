Advertisement
Senior with dementia missing after driving from Varsity home
Thomas Cahoon, 76, was reported missing after leaving his home in northwest Calgary on Oct. 5, 2020 (supplied)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public with their effort to locate a 76-year-old man missing since Monday night.
Thomas Kelly Cahoon, who has dementia, was last seen driving from his home in the northwest neighbourhood of Varsity at around 8 p.m.
Cahoon is described as:
- 183 cm (6') tall
- Weighing 82 kg (180 lbs)
- Having a slim build
- Having grey hair and blue eyes
As of Monday night, Cahoon was wearing a navy blue polo shirt and black jeans. According to police, Cahoon will only respond to Kelly, not Thomas.
The senior was driving a silver Pontiac Grand Am with Alberta licence plate FGY 361.
Anyone who encounters Cahoon or the Pontiac Grand Am is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.