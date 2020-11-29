CALGARY -- Police are looking for help from the public to find a 70-year-old man with dementia in the Canmore area.

Richard Lewis has been missing since around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday from the trails behind Quarry Lake.

Lewis has dementia and other medical issues, which has prompted Cochrane Search and Rescue, Calgary Search and Rescue, Alberta Parks Conservation, Kananaskis Public Safety and RCMP police dogs to join RCMP in their search.

Lewis is described as Black, 6’2”, weighing 210 pounds, with white hair, a white beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black boots, and carrying a wooden walking stick.

Anyone who knows where Lewis is is asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.