Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly attacked an elderly couple and got away with their car on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that at about 2:30 p.m., a couple was on their way to their vehicle, parked in the 3400 block of 26 Avenue N.E. when a male suspect approached them.

The man suddenly attempted to grab the male victim's keys, prompting a physical altercation.

The suspect managed to snatch the keys away from the victim and fled the scene, striking the elderly woman and a nearby building in the process.

Both victims suffered minor injuries as a result.

A short time later, witnesses called police about the vehicle, seen driving recklessly near Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road S.W.

HAWCS soon located the vehicle near Highway 8 and Stone Pine Way S.W. and directed ground units towards it.

The male suspect was arrested without incident.

Charges are pending in the case.