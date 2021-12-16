Seniors evacuated from rooms in possible northeast fire
Seniors were evacuated from their rooms Thursday due to a possible fire in a northeast Calgary seniors complex
CALGARY -
First responders were called to a seniors' complex in the 3000 block of 56 Street N.E. for a possible fire Thursday, after smoke was detected on the second floor.
Residents were evacuated from their rooms down to the main floor.
As an added precaution, transit buses were brought in to protect them from the cold.
This is a developing story…
