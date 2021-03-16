FORT MACLEOD -- Some residents in the Fort Macleod area are raising concerns after a vaccine shipment failed to arrive as scheduled at one of the local pharmacies.

A Claresholm couple told CTV News they were booked for an appointment Tuesday but received an email the day before telling them it had been rescheduled for March 19.

The couple said they called the pharmacy at the Independent Grocer in Fort Macleod and were told their vaccine shipment didn’t arrive.

“These are very stressful times,” said the couple in their 70s, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“When you’re told your shot is tomorrow, only to find out its delayed because they have no vaccine, increases the stress level tenfold.”

Loblaw Companies, which operates the Independent Grocer Supermarket in Fort Macleod, said in a statement, "at pharmacies where shipments have been delayed, teams are reaching out to patients to reschedule appointments as needed."

The company said it is seeing a high demand for the vaccine, “which demonstrates the important role pharmacists play in delivering convenient accessible healthcare to Albertans.”

Loblaw said any questions regarding vaccine shipments should be directed to the provincial government and health ministry.

CTV News has made an inquiry to the press secretary for Health Minister Tyler Shandro but has not yet received a response.

At least one other pharmacy in Fort Macleod applied to be part of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but has not yet heard from health officials.

“I didn’t hear back so I’m telling people we are not doing them as of now,” said Mitch Maier, pharmacy manager at RX Drug Mart in Fort Macleod.

Maier says they have received calls from older customers who are frustrated with delays, don’t have computers, or have had trouble with the 811 vaccine booking system.

“I wish it was more clear,” he said, adding it takes time to deal with calls from customers trying to find out what’s happening.

“Which takes you away from your day to day business because you are having to talk and explain the situation over and over and over," he said.

During a news conference Monday, Alberta’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there has been frustration, but offered assurances that there will be enough vaccine to immunize everyone in the province’s Phase 2A stage of rollouts within three weeks.

“Watch for additional pharmacies, additional opportunities as we get more vaccine in the province, and more pharmacies are able to offer those appointments,” said Hinshaw.

Maier said they are hoping that they’ll be part of the process soon.

“I would like to see it get into pharmacies, because it’s the fastest, easiest most reliable way to reach the mass public,” he added.