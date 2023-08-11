‘Sense of relief’: Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre officially opens in Lethbridge
After more than 20 years of planning and two and a half years of construction, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition's Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre is officially open.
“I would say there is an enormous sense of relief today, but also excitement and joy for what the future holds for southern Alberta,” said Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO.
Officials hope the centre will become southern Alberta’s venue of choice and a destination.
The 24,898 sqare metre (268,000 square foot) facility will host provincial, national and international events with a focus on agriculture.
“As soon as you walk into this building there is an absolute change of expectation on what we need to deliver and so we need to live up to that expectation on a minute-by-minute basis,” Warkentin said.
“We need to ensure that world-class events and international events are coming into this community and we're delivering different experiences for southern Alberta and the people that live here," he added.
FINAL PRICE TAG
With the budget set at $70.6 million, the final price tag added up to $76.6 million.
“In the construction window that we built in, which arguably when you talk to all those trades people from the crowd today, they will likely tell you — is the toughest construction window in history to build it (what with) inflationary challenges, trade challenges, supply chain challenges, labour challenges — all of those added up,” Warkentin said.
“We took $9.27 million out of this facility and I don’t think any of you could tell that walking in today. We maintained the absolute functionality of this facility.”
Funding for the project came from the City of Lethbridge and Lethbridge County. The province provided nearly $28 million and the federal government's Prairies Economic Development Canada pitched in $3.5 million.
“We predict this facility will have an impact of $90 million per year so that’s an incredible benefit for this area,” said agriculture and irrigation minister R.J. Sigurdson.
“When you look at southern Alberta and what's happening with the modernization of irrigation, with agriculture, with agri-food, this is a huge importance to both the province, but it also showcases a lot of the advances in the sustainability that's happening right now in agriculture,” Sigurdson added.
MAJOR ECONOMIC DRIVER
The centre features four trade halls, four salon rooms, four meeting suites, outdoor patios and state-of-the-art audio-visual system.
Along with hosting large events, Tourism Lethbridge CEO Erin Crane says the centre will be a major economic driver.
“Imagine this place full. It can host events for up to 7,000 people,” Crane said. “Where are all of those people staying? Where are they eating? Where are they spending their evenings when they’re not here at this facility? How are they getting to and from Lethbridge when they come? This is the visitor economy that we’re talking about.”
The project was slated to be completed in early 2023, but supply chain issues and inflation had an impact on timelines, according to Warkentin.
“We wanted to ensure that we didn’t open early to impact the guest experience,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that when this facility opened, we could deliver to that level of expectation when you walk in these doors and that all the amenities were finished and that we were prepared to deliver everything that we said we were going to deliver for the vision of this facility.”
Warkentin added that more than 400 construction jobs were created and 300,000 man hours worked during the construction process.
A public open house for the grand opening is set for Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report
Canadian renters have long lamented the increasing prices they see landlords request of tenants, but in July, those totals hit a level unseen in the country's history.
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
'Perfect storm' causing constant delays at Air Canada, despite windfall profits: CEO
A 'perfect storm' of problems lies behind Air Canada's wave of flight delays over the summer, its CEO said, even as the country's largest airline roars back to profitability -- with no sign of slowing down.
Edmonton
-
Missing Edmonton man was murdered: police
The search for a missing Edmonton man has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Edmonton Folk Festival-goers navigate transportation challenges, testing set to resume on new LRT line
The hills at Gallagher Park are full for the second night of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival as one of the city's most popular festivals rolls on.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide detectives investigating
The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is investigating after the body of a female was found in a home in the area of 123 Street and 128 Avenue.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone is panicking': Canadians fleeing Maui reflect on journey home
Hundreds more Canadians fleeing the fire-ravaged island of Maui arrived in Vancouver Friday, describing scenes of chaos they witnessed during their escape.
-
What happened to Jonathan Young? Appeal for information after missing man's rental car found on fire
A missing person case in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is being handled by the serious crimes unit of the local RCMP detachment "due to the strange circumstances" surrounding the man's disappearance.
-
5-year ban handed to B.C. midwife over 'inadequate' care of pregnant patient whose newborn later died
A B.C. midwife has been banned from practicing for at least five years as a result of care she provided last summer to a pregnant patient whose infant later died.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage
Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced to community service, $1,200 fine for crash that killed Vancouver Island teacher
A 21-year-old college student has been fined $1,200 and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service after the vehicle he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and killed a 29-year-old teacher in a head-on crash near Courtenay.
-
Alcohol suspected in crash that killed 24-year-old near Port Hardy
A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on northern Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Nanaimo hiring 'unprecedented' 40 new firefighters over next 2 years
The City of Nanaimo is hiring 40 new firefighters over the next two years, including 21 this year, to help tackle a significant increase in calls.
Toronto
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a 1-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Montreal
-
'Very nervous': Quebec mother in Maui with toddler shares close call with deadly wildfire
A Quebec woman says she feels lucky after a wildfire raced dangerously close to her home in Maui, where she is staying with her three-year-old son.
-
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats
The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue. A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19 years old.
-
Metro Media announces 'immediate' suspension of all publications
Metro Media, which publishes nearly 20 local newspapers in the Montreal and Quebec City regions, is ceasing operations.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo says it's on track to resume full light-rail transit service on Monday, 28 days after the system was shut down due to an axle-bearing issue on one train.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
Kitchener
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
Which reward programs will save you the most on gas?
Gas prices have reached a nine-month high in much of southern Ontario, including in Waterloo region, hovering at around 1.72 cents a litre on Friday.
-
Thousands of more beds, hospital staff needed to avoid healthcare system collapse, say unions
Ontario’s healthcare system is “threadbare” and headed for the point of collapse, union leaders told reporters in Kitchener Friday as they presented a damning new report on the state of hospitals in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
Sask. premier says he hears 'message' in byelection upsets
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is "somewhat disappointed" following a pair of byelection upsets Thursday night.
-
Saskatoon police looking to solve 1987 homicide case
Saskatoon police are asking for help solving a homicide that's been under investigation for nearly four decades.
Northern Ontario
-
Many TImmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worth
The chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Two Timmins teens charged assault, break and enter
Timmins police say two youths have been charged in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba liquor stores running low on stock as strike continues
A liquor store owner in rural Manitoba says her stock is starting to dwindle amid the closure of Liquor Marts across the province amid an ongoing labour dispute.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the second week of Folklorama
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday, August 13, with another 20 pavilions ready to celebrate cultures from around the world.
-
Ontario man arrested in Manitoba after woman allegedly held against her will
Manitoba Mounties say officers used a spike belt to stop a vehicle on the highway after receiving information from police in Ontario that a passenger may have been held against her will.
Regina
-
Sask. premier says he hears 'message' in byelection upsets
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is "somewhat disappointed" following a pair of byelection upsets Thursday night.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Preeceville area: Sask. Health Authority
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in the Preeceville, Sask. area, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Sask. man confronts massive wasp nest with shop vac
A Pilot Butte, Sask. man used a shop vac to go toe-to-toe with a horde of wasps and documented the result on social media.