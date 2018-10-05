Joshua Mitchell’s appeal of his 11 year prison sentence in connection with the death of Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani did not result in a sentence reduction but his lifetime driving ban has been reduced to a 10 year ban.

Mitchell was convicted of manslaughter in 2017 for his role in a fatal gas-and-dash. $113.23 of diesel in a stolen truck at a Centex gas station on 16 Avenue Northwest and drove off without paying.

Ashtiani, a clerk at the station, attempted to thwart the theft by climbing onto the front bumper but she lost her grip and fell in front of the truck. Mitchell, who was 20 at the time, drove the truck over her and continued west on 16 Avenue at a high rate of speed. Ashtiani was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Mitchell was originally tried on charges including second-degree murder but found guilty of manslaughter, leaving the scene, possession of a stolen truck and theft of fuel and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The legal counsel for Mitchell appealed the sentence and proposed his imprisonment be reduced to seven years for the manslaughter conviction with concurrent sentences for his other convictions. A submission was also proposed to remove his lifetime prohibition from driving as it would inhibit his future employment opportunities.

On Friday, the appeal of the sentence was dismissed but Mitchell’s lifetime ban from driving was removed and replaced with a 10 year ban.