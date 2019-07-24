A woman who admitted to pushing another woman off an LRT platform into the path of an oncoming CTrain last year is expected to learn her sentence on Wednesday.

Stephanie Favel, 35, was charged in the unprovoked attack on a 64-year-old woman at the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT Station on November 8, 2018.

Rozalia Meichl fell onto the train tracks, hitting her head and upper back.

The CTrain driver managed to stop the train before it hit her but she was taken to hospital in critical condition and the fall left her a paraplegic.

Favel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault earlier this year.

According to an agreed statement of facts, both women were behind the yellow line on the platform when Favel shoved the victim, using her shoulder and elbow.

Favel later admitted to police that she'd been drinking before the incident and a doctor's report, submitted to the court on December 11, 2018, found she had consumed a large amount of methamphetamine, cannabis, alcohol and Gravol.

The prosecution asked for a sentence of five years in jail, with credit for time served, and the defence has requested a sentence of three to three and a half years.

Judge Harry Van Harten is expected to deliver his decision on Wednesday.