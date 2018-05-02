A former employee with the Young Canadians who admitted to sexually assaulting several teenage members of the group will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Philip Heerema was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and making child pornography after an investigation was launched by police into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a person of authority with the Calgary performance group and a teenager.

The eight victims were between the ages of 15 and 18 at the time of the offences, which occured between 1992 and 2014.

Heerma pleaded guilty to eight charges earlier this year and the 12 remaining charges were stayed.

On Tuesday, victim impact statements were read in court and one of the victims said he felt ‘trapped in a nightmare’ and that he came forward to put an end to the decades of abuse.

The mother of another victim said Heerema was a ‘very skilled hunter’ and that he zeroed in on his targets.

Heerema sobbed as he apologized to his victims and left the courthouse following the proceedings.

The crown and defence made a joint submission for a sentence of 10 years.

Heerema’s sentencing hearing will continue in a Calgary court at 9:00 a.m.