The man convicted in the 2016 shooting death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks is to be sentenced on Wednesday in a Calgary court.

Nelson Lugela was found guilty of second-degree murder by a judge in March.

Hicks, 23, died in hospital after he was shot outside the Marquee Beer Market on September 25, 2016.

Hicks was a defensive back on the Stampeders’ practice roster.

During the trial court heard that the team was at the nightclub celebrating a win and that an argument over a spilled drink escalated into an altercation in the parking lot.

Hicks’ mother, Renee Hill travelled to Calgary from Detroit a number of times during the trial and read a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing.

She said it was a relief to face her son’s killer.

“I took some weight off me to let Lugela know personally, face to face, you robbed me, you robbed my son," said Hill. "Though it might mean nothing to him now I’m sure in my heart and in my mind I know that eventually something I said will penetrate later."

"Part of me died yet I live, I live to tell my son’s story.”

Lugela faces an automatic life sentence. The court will determine how long he should serve before he is eligible for parole.

The Crown is asking for parole ineligibility to be between 17 to 19 years and the defence is looking for 14 years.

The sentencing hearing resumes in a Calgary courtroom on Wednesday.