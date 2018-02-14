An Alberta judge is expected to rule on parole eligibility for two men who were convicted of killing a Castor area family in 2013.

Last month, Jason Klaus, 42, and Joshua Frank, 32, were found guilty of three counts each of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gordan Klaus, Sandra Klaus and Monica Klaus.

It is believed that the three victims were shot before the family’s home, east of Red Deer, was set on fire.

The remains of Gordon and Monica were found in the debris of the burned out home but Sandra was unaccounted for and police think her body was also in the home.

The victims were Jason Klaus' father, mother and sister.

A conviction of first-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence and the Crown in the case is asking for no chance of parole for 75 years for both men.

The judge in the case, Eric Macklin, is expected to deliver his decision on Wednesday afternoon.