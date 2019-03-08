The man convicted of killing five-year-old Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie was back in a Calgary courtroom on Friday for his sentencing hearing.

(**Warning: Graphic content)

Last December, it took a jury less than three hours to find Edward Downey guilty of two counts of first degree murder, in the death of Marsman and Baillee.

Baillie’s body was found with duct tape wrapped around her neck and face, stuffed into a laundry basket in a closet, in her Panorama Hills home on July 11, 2016.

Taliyah's body was found dumped in the bushes outside the city three days later.

The medical examiner determined that both died of asphyxiation.

During the trial the Crown called nearly 30 witnesses and the prosecution’s theory was that Downey killed Baillie because he hated her and that he killed Taliyah because she witnessed her mother’s murder.

Downey denied killing Baillie and Taliyah and testified that he didn’t hate Baillie or blame her for his relationship issues.

The 49-year-old faces a mandatory life sentence.

Friends and family of the victims are in court and will present victim impact statements.

Baillie’s aunt and uncle, Scott and Marilynne Hamilton, and their daughter spoke first.

Alex Hamilton told the court that ‘They meant more to me than anyone can ever imagine’ and that she would do ‘anything for one more hug, one more hello, one more opportunity to tell them how much I love them.’

She fought back tears as she spoke and said she is traumatized by the mental images of what happened that day.

Marilyn Hamilton said she has difficulty sleeping at night and that she has an ‘intense feeling of heartache and sadness and that always ends with heart wrenching tears.’

She spoke about how proud she was of Baillie and said that she wasn’t just a niece but also a friend. To her, Taliyah was her ‘little buddy’ and a ‘breath of fresh air’.

"She died alone, scared and afraid, I know that for sur. I don't know how my family will ever be free from that image,” she said.

She addressed Downey directly and told him that ‘he didn't have the right to decide their lives didn't matter because they mattered to us.’

Scott Hamilton said Downey’s acts were ‘utterly senseless acts of evil’ and there are no words to describe how he feels.

The sentencing hearing will determine whether Downey will serve 25 or 50 years before he is eligible for parole.

