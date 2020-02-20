CALGARY -- A sentencing hearing is to begin in Calgary today for a woman and man found guilty in a 2017 quadruple killing that stemmed from a kidnap-for-ransom plot.

Yu Chieh Liao, who also goes by the first name Diana, and Tewodros Kebede were convicted in December of first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk.

Liao was also found guilty of being an accessory after the murders of Cody Pfeiffer, Glynnis Fox, and Tiffany Ear, whose remains were found in Afowerk's burned-out car.

Kebede was convicted of being an accessory after Pfeiffer's murder.

The trial heard the three in the car were killed because they were witnesses to Afowerk's murder.

But no one has been charged with killing them.

The jury heard multiple people besides the accused were involved in the deaths.

Relatives have said that Fox and Ear, sisters from the Stoney Nakoda Nation, left behind sixteen children between them.

The trial heard they lived in the same apartment as Pfeiffer, who the Crown argued may have been asked to help dump Afowerk's body.

Days after the three were found dead in his burned Chevy Cruze, Afowerk's remains were discovered by a rural highway west of the city.

Court heard that Afowerk, who made fake identification, was kidnapped, held for ransom, tortured and killed when he was no longer of any use.

A jury deliberated for nearly three days and more than 70 Crown witnesses testified during the six-week trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 20, 2020