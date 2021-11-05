Separate arson attacks in Calgary total nearly $1M in damage, surveillance images released

Surveillance image of a person of interest and a distinctive purple Reebok fire that was recorded shortly before a fire broke outside a Sunnyside apartment building on Oct. 23. (CPS) Surveillance image of a person of interest and a distinctive purple Reebok fire that was recorded shortly before a fire broke outside a Sunnyside apartment building on Oct. 23. (CPS)

Calgary Top Stories