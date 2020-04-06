CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating two separate Sunday night attacks in a southeast neighbourhood.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a location near the intersection of 18th Avenue and 42nd Street S.E. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition but his injuries are not considered life threatening.

According to police, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and police have not released details regarding a suspect.

Less than two hours later, an altercation took place in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 44th Street S.E. — a short distance from the shooting — that culminated in a man being stabbed. The man was found in the alley and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition.

As of Monday morning, the stabbing victim's condition has stabilized. His attacker has not been arrested.

Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either of the attacks is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.