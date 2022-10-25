'Serious cause for concern': Lethbridge woman's disappearance reaches sixth day

It is the sixth day since Tia Blood was last seen in the West Highlands area of Lethbridge.

Her family says this sort of behaviour is very unlike her.

“We're worried for our sister, she would never ever just not go home. We knew day one when she didn't go home that night that there was serious cause for concern,” Blood’s sister Wedelin Mistaken Chief told CTV News in an interview on Tuesday.

Another of Blood’s sisters, Cara Blood, said the whole family is working together.

“We know that right away we had to do something, this was obviously cause for concern. The only time she's away from her boys is very seldom and limited.”

Blood’s cell phone was later tracked to the Cardston area and a family member then found Blood’s truck there.

But a man and a woman, who were found in the truck, fled the scene.

Police know who they are and both are considered to be persons of interest in the case.

Family, friends and other supporters spent the last several days looking for Blood in the Lower Standoff, Lethbridge and Moses Lake areas.

The search was called off Tuesday so the party could re-group and better coordinate their search efforts.

“At this point there's so much information to go through right now. We actually needed the time to be able to sit down and just share that information because it's been a lot,” said Mistaken Chief.

(Supplied)

Blood is described as:

Indigenous;

About 160 centimetres (5'3") tall;

77 kilograms (170 pounds);

Having mid-shoulder-length hair;

Having a tattoo on the back of her neck of the word "CADE"; and

May be walking with a limp due to a recent injury.

Anyone who has seen Blood or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.