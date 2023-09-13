Serious collision Wednesday afternoon shuts down Highway 566

Airdrie RCMP are on scene at a serious collision on Highway 566, between Range Road 11 and 12.

Police issued a release just before 3:30 p.m., saying the collision was between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Traffic can't pass through the area at the moment. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Fire and EMS are also on scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.