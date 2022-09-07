Serious crash closes Highway 3 entrance to Coalhurst

RCMP officers in southern Alberta are investigating a serious crash on Highway 3, closing the entrance to Coalhurst.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 51 Avenue.

RCMP are asking people to take an alternate route as the crash has narrowed Highway 3 down to one lane.

RCMP, firefighters and EMS are on scene.

The town of Coalhurst is located roughly 10 kilometres west of Lethbridge

This is a developing story and more details will be added once they become available…