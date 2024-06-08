CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash closes Highway 3A near Lundbreck

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Highway 3A near Lundbreck was closed Saturday after a serious crash.

    Around 4:15, RCMP said the highway was impassable near Township Road 74A.

    Drivers were told to avoid the area "for some time."

    No information was given on how many people were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

