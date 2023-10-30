Serious crash closes Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMP

Highway 9 east of Calgary has been closed following a serious crash.

In a news release, RCMP said it was on the scene of the collision just north of Highway 564, around 6:20 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted on Highway 564 south of Highway 9 and at Highway 566.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is attending the scene to investigate.

The road is expected to be closed for around four hours.

No further details were provided by police.